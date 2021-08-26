Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $498,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,467.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

