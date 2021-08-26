Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

