Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $16.42

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.26. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 6,277 shares traded.

AMAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

