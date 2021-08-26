AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 1,637,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,311,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

