Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.08.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $175.00 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

