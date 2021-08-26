American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,461 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.