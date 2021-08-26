American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $25.49 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.64. 390,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

