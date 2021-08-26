American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.76. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 715 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,149,000.

