American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEO opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

