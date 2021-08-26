American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

