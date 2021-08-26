American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 277,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,340,032 shares.The stock last traded at $30.65 and had previously closed at $31.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

