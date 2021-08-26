American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.15.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

