American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $98,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

AXP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

