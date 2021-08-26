American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.04.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

