American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOT.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

TSE HOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.09. 29,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,954. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.