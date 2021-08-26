American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $258,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

