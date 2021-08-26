American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Trading Up 8.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Software by 415.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Software by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $843.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

