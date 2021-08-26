American Software’s (AMSWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $778.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

