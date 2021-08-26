Americana Partners LLC Acquires 2,869 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 486.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $624.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $630.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

