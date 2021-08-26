Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

