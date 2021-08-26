Americana Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $273.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.20. The company has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.