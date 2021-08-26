Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COLD opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -138.85, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

