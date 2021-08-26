Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.68 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $274.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.27. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

