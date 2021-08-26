Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 144,007 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 3.74% of Evolution Petroleum worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.2% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 204,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 24.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 69.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

