Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 735 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 48.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $650.86. 26,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $661.06. The firm has a market cap of $310.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

