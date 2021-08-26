Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.12. 340,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,050,568. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $484.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.