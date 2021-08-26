Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $585.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,566. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

