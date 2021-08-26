Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.21. 17,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,901. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.