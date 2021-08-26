Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $10.52 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,202. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

