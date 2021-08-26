Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 4,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

