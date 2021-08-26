Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,077 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.35. 35,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

