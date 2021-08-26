Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $6.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 52,715 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,999,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.