Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $112.33 million and $1.66 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 169,890,945 coins and its circulating supply is 123,444,654 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

