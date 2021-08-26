Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. BrightView reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 264,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

