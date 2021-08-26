Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

