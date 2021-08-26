Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce sales of $25.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.80 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $393.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

