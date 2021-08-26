Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings per share of $4.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

