Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 26th (BMTX, BPMUF, BTSDF, COMP, DPUKY, EDAP, FAT, GANX, GECC, GMALY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 26th:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

