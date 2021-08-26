Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.45 million and the highest is $17.57 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $60.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $62.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.53 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $93.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 537.58 and a beta of 0.65.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $6,336,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 102,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

