Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

