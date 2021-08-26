Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.74. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. 174,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,176. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $898.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ScanSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.