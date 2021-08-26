Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.05 Million

Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $16.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $14.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $59.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $64.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

