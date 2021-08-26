Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.58. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $199.10.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

