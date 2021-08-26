Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

HKMPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

