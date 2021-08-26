Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 26th (AFCG, ALLK, ARD, AY, BLDE, CWEN, CYBN, FATE, FUSN, IGMS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 26th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

