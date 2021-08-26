Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,550,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 97.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

