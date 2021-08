Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 26th (BAS, EOAN, EVK, G, G24, HLE, INTC, KBX, KCO, LXS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 26th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Get Basf Se alerts:

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.25 ($13.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $78.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €168.00 ($197.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.