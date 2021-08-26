Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 26th (BLN, CRM, CSH.UN, HBNC, HEI, HESM, IMO, J, MBIN, MNG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 26th:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Blackline Safety Corp alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$39.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $57.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$144.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$144.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by FBN Securities from $350.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$99.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$5.35 to C$5.15.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.