Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

8/24/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

8/23/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $43.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

