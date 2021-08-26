Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weibo (WB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/19/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

8/19/2021 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. "

8/5/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/20/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ WB opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

